Bandit attacks have forced around 23 communities in Niger State’s Kontagora and Mariga LGAs to be abandoned

Also, Niger State lawmaker Abdullahi Isah reported that bandits have established at least eight camps around the military training grounds

The Niger State House of Assembly has urged the state government to work closely with military authorities to dismantle the bandit camps

Kontagora, Niger state - Niger State’s Kontagora Local Government Area has faced an alarming surge in bandits attacks as about 23 communities are now deserted due to ongoing bandit attacks.

The affected communities, which lie near a military training ground extending from Kontagora to Mariga LGA, have experienced relentless raids that forced residents to abandon their homes and seek safety elsewhere.

Bandits set up camps near military zone

Abdullahi Isah, who represents Kontagora II in the Niger State House of Assembly, revealed during Tuesday’s plenary session that bandits have established at least eight camps around the military ground, Daily Trust reported.

“These camps have become a safe haven for bandits, posing a severe threat to communities in both Kontagora and Mariga LGAs,” said Isah.

He explained that the military training area, primarily used by the artillery corps of the Nigerian Army, has not deterred bandits from establishing dominance in the region.

“Despite its proximity to military presence, these bandits operate with impunity.

"Families are torn apart, homes are abandoned, and the people’s sense of security is shattered. This crisis demands urgent intervention," he added.

State assembly calls for military intervention

In response to the escalating threat, the Niger State House of Assembly urged the state government to collaborate with military authorities to clear the bandit strongholds from the area, Vanguard reported.

“The government must act swiftly to restore safety and enable displaced villagers to return to their communities,” Isah appealed

