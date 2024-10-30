The UK Police have dismissed PC Shola Balogun following a guilty verdict in an assault case from a birthday party incident in 2022

The case was heard from October 21 to 23, 2024, revealing conflicting accounts between Balogun and a fellow officer

The court's verdict led to Balogun's dismissal after months of investigation and hearings from the UK police

The UK Police have announced the dismissal of PC Shola Balogun following a guilty verdict in an assault case that took place during a birthday party on April 22, 2022.

The case was heard from October 21 to 23, 2024, and the police provided a detailed statement on the incident.

The incident occurred during a 40th birthday celebration for a police officer at Goals Sports Bar in Bexleyheath, Kent, attended by approximately 70 people, including members of ERT C from Bromley Police Station.

Among the attendees were PC Shola Balogun and another officer, referred to as John (not his real name), who had known each other well as work colleagues since June 2018.

According to John, who arrived at the party around 9 PM, the evening took a turn at approximately 11:30 PM. After walking up a flight of stairs from the dancefloor, he encountered Balogun, who allegedly grabbed John's spectacles off his face and dropped them on the floor.

John claimed he approached Balogun in a friendly manner, only to be pushed in the throat by Balogun, who then allegedly bit John on the right side of his face during their conversation.

Balogun presented a different version of events, stating that he accidentally knocked John's glasses off while placing his flat cap on John's head. He denied pushing John in the throat or biting him.

After months of investigation and hearings, the court found Balogunguilty of assault. This verdict resulted in his dismissal from the police force.

