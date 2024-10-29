Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government, through Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, on Tuesday, October 29, said power will be restored to the north in 72 hours.

According to The Punch newspaper, Adelabu revealed this while responding to questions from senators regarding the power outage affecting the region and the recurring grid collapses across the country.

Adelabu said:

“Power will be restored to the North in two to three days. We will use the Ugwuaji-Makurdi transmission line for temporary purpose."

Adelabu canvasses capital punishment for vandals

Meanwhile, Adelabu argued that there must be an enactment of a legislation to make vandalisation of electricity transmission installations a capital offence.

He urged members of the national assembly to speedily pass the bill seeking to criminalise the act.

According to him, prescribing a capital punishment for the crime will reduce the incidents of vandalisation of the infrastructure.

The Nation newspaper quoted Adelabu as saying:

“There must be stiffer penalties. There has to be stiffer penalties, you said capital punishment, yes, maybe. It may not just be one month, two months or such fines. Those are too petty.”

Legit.ng reports that there has been no electricity in most parts of the north for several days, and people from that region complain that it is impacting both them and business operations.

Amid the blackout, the Transmission Company Nigeria (TCN) announced that two towers along its 330KV Shiroro-Kaduna Transmission lines were vandalised, damaging parts of both transmission lines.

'Tinubu should've fired Adelabu' - Stakeholder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that with Nigeria contending with perennial challenges, the decision of Tinubu to retain certain ministers was met with criticism from some quarters.

Olusegun Ogundare, the senior managing partner, Intellectual Edge Services, while expressing mixed feelings about the cabinet reshuffle, wondered why Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; and Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence; were not shown the exit.

