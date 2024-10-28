The Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF) has urged Minister Nyesom Wike to focus on urgent developmental issues in Abuja

NDF spokesman Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe criticized Wike for diverting attention to political disputes in Rivers State

The group called for Wike to stop prioritizing personal political vendettas and instead concentrate on his responsibilities

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Front (NDF) has issued a stern warning to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, urging him to redirect his focus toward addressing the pressing developmental issues in Abuja rather than engaging in political disputes in his home state of Rivers.

The group's statement was released on October 26, 2024, and signed by its spokesman, Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe.

Group sends a message to FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to redirect attention to FCT Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The group further highlighted growing concerns over insecurity and social challenges in the capital, Daily Trust reported.

“The capital is facing critical challenges that require a steady, committed leader,” Ezenekwe emphasized.

Wike told to tackle rising out-of-school rates

The NDF report reveals alarming statistics indicating a 35% increase in the number of out-of-school children in the FCT over the past two years.

The group attributes this trend to a lack of attention from Wike on crucial developmental issues affecting Abuja residents.

“Instead of prioritizing these critical developmental issues, Wike has diverted his attention towards long-standing political disputes in Rivers State, which is hundreds of miles away,” Ezenekwe stated.

He criticized Wike for engaging in confrontations with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Rivers State government instead of focusing on the immediate needs of Abuja.

“It is unbecoming of a Federal Minister to prioritize his personal political vendettas over public duty,” Ezenekwe continued.

The NDF’s statement urges Wike to cease “mischief” and concentrate on his responsibilities, warning that Nigerians are weary of political theatrics amid a tense socio-political climate.

Abuja: Tears as 7 die, many injured in building collapse

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no less than seven people have been confirmed dead in the building collapse in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Many other occupants of the building sustained injuries, according to the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Department (FEMD).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng