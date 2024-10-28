The Independent Crusade Against Corruption & Injustice (ICACI) has reacted to the allegation that drugs were found in Senator Yisa Ashiru's house in Ilorin, Kwara state

The anti-corruption group gave the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) a 7-day ultimatum to publicly apologize to Senator Ashiru

The group accused NDLEA of going after Ashiru for standing up to support a Bill which the agency has been doing so much underground to kill

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been given a 7-day ultimatum to publicly apologize to Senator Yisa Ashiru and the institution of the national assembly over drug trafficking allegations.

The Independent Crusade Against Corruption & Injustice (ICACI) said the move is necessary to save Nigeria from any international embarrassment.

The group threatened to occupy NLDEA office if they don't tender apology to Senator Ashiru Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The ICACI President, Dr. Guy Fredrick Abu, said "can boldly submit that the NDLEA is pursuing personal vendetta with the Distinguished Senator, for standing up to support a Bill which the NDLEA has been doing so much underground to kill".

Abu made this known in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday evening, October 27.

He vowed that should NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa fail to do apolise, ICACI members shall mobilize other Nigerians to occupy the NDLEA headquarters until the needful is done.

The anti-corruption group said:

"If it is not personal vendetta and afterthought witch-hunt, how on earth, would an agency of the government that wants to be taken seriously, would claim it arrested and prosecuted people close to the Senator, to the extent of saying the Lawmaker sent his Personal Assistant to intervene on behalf of the accused, but would keep it underground for over 3 years, only to come out after it was known that the man supported a Bill which the NDLEA felt as rival?

"Even though the agency didn't mention the name of the court where the accused were tried, but even if the Senator was mentioned in connection to the crime, what has the NDLEA been waiting for all these years, until he contested and won the election and still emerged as Principal Officer of the 10th Senate?

Senator Ashiru accused of harbouring drugs opens up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Ashiru, who was accused of harbouring drugs at his residence in Kwara, fired back at the NDLEA.

Senator Ashiru questioned who has been charged to court since the anti-narcotic agency found such an exhibit at his home.

The federal lawmaker then called on the NDLEA to take its time to fish out the bad eggs within rather than doing a media trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng