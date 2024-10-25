Monday Ariyo, a pupil at Obada Grammar School in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, has lost his life following a severe punishment administered by a teacher

Reports indicate that Ariyo was ordered to perform 162 frog jumps and received 24 strokes of the cane as punishment for allegedly breaking a dustbin

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that Ariyo was pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta

The disturbing incident was brought to light by an activist, Adetoun, who shared the details on Instagram on Friday.

Adetoun further alleged that the teacher and some school staff present at the scene were remiss in seeking timely medical attention for Ariyo, and when they eventually did, he was sadly pronounced dead.

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation with a journalist on Friday, stating that Ariyo was pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

She clarified that, contrary to initial reports, Ariyo was not beaten 162 times with a cane, but was actually made to perform 162 frog jumps and subsequently received 24 strokes of the cane..

She said:

“The incident happened on October 15, 2024. The deceased was asked to do 162 frog jumps and was given 24 strokes of the cane. He was rushed to FMC Idi-Aba for medical attention and he died today (October 25). The deceased body has been deposited at the Ayetoro mortuary for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.”

