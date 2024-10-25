The Coalition of Civil Society for Transparency in Governance urged the NJC to intervene in a potential strike by the Benue State Judicial Service Commission

The proposed strike, allegedly influenced by politicians serving personal interests, would worsen existing delays in civil and criminal cases, the coalition said

Hajia Jaiyeola Mohammed, executive director of the coalition, sought a thorough investigation to prevent the strike, ensuring justice accessibility and safeguarding the judiciary's independence

Makurdi, Benue state - The Coalition of Civil Society for Transparency in Governance has urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to intervene in a potential strike by the Benue State Judicial Service Commission (BSJSC), citing undue political pressure and threats to justice delivery.

In a statement on Friday, October 25, the group said the proposed strike, allegedly influenced by politicians serving personal interests, would exacerbate delays in civil and criminal cases.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Hajia Jaiyeola Mohammed, executive director of the coalition said.

Coalition submits petition

In a petition submitted to Benue State's Chief Justice, the coalition highlighted concerns over growing case backlogs.

Hajia Mohammed argued the judiciary must remain independent, safeguarding justice for all citizens.

Coalition calls for urgent investigation

The coalition seeks a thorough investigation to prevent the strike, ensuring justice accessibility.

"Holding the state to ransom for a few individuals' interests is unacceptable," Hajia Muhammed said.

"We urge the judiciary to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure that the proposed strike does not materialize, as it would result in significant injustice to those awaiting legal resolution.”

She said the potential strike raised concerns about access to justice in Benue.

"Consequent upon this, we urge your noble lordship to use your good office to carry out a thorough investigation into this matter with a view to ensuring that Benue State Judicial Service Commission does not carry out this proposed threat to embark on this ill-willed strike as it will result to a lot of injustice, as the judiciary is the last hope of the common man in Nigeria and should not be caught in the game of interest to the detriment of its purpose," the coalition said.

