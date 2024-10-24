The Nigerian Army apprehended Pius Iguh, a founding leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), along with three other IPOB commanders

Troops recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including 10 AK47 rifles and 15 pump-action guns

Major General Edward Buba reported the military's commitment to countering groups like IPOB/ESN

In a significant operation in the Southeast, the Nigerian Army has apprehended a founding leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and three commanders of its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Legit.ng gathered that the arrests took place during recent raids in Anambra, Abia, and Enugu states.

Troops from Operation Udoka successfully captured Pius Iguh, identified as a founding father of the ESN in the Orsu area of Imo State, along with Emmanuel Onwugu, another IPOB commander arrested in Abia State.

The operations also led to the capture of Ifeanyi Rock, a notorious cult leader, along with 10 of his combatants in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, reported:

“Troops at Forward Operation Base, Orsu, conducted a sting operation that culminated in the arrest of an IPOB terrorist leader.

"The efforts have resulted in neutralizing 24 terrorists and rescuing one kidnapped hostage during these operations."

In addition to the arrests, the troops recovered an impressive cache of weapons, including 10 AK47 rifles, 15 pump-action guns, and 153 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The operations, conducted from October 15 to 22, 2024, saw the troops engaging with terrorist groups across several local government areas, culminating in a series of successful encounters.

"All recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action," General Buba confirmed.

Army speaks on ongoing efforts against insecurity

The recent successes are part of a broader campaign against terrorist groups and violent extremism in Nigeria.

Major Gen Buba emphasized that the military's counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations have been making significant strides in weakening terrorist capabilities across the nation.

“Between 15 and 19 October 2024, troops in separate operations neutralized 140 terrorists and arrested 135 individuals,” he stated.

The Defence Headquarters highlighted the urgency of addressing the threats posed by groups like IPOB/ESN and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and security in the region.

In the ongoing fight against insecurity, the military aims to maintain momentum and ensure that those involved in criminal activities face justice.

Nigerian Army pulls 15 generals from service

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army ceremoniously pulled out 15 retired generals from the Artillery Corps in a grand event at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) in Kachia, Kaduna state.

11 Major Generals and 4 Brigadier Generals were among the retirees, marking the end of their distinguished military careers.

