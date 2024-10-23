Legit.ng Invites You for a Free Webinar on the Ethical Use of AI

Webinar on the Ethical Use of AI

Legit.ng, a leading digital news and entertainment platform in Nigeria, is excited to announce its webinar, “AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals,” which will take place on Friday, November 8th, 2024, by 11 a.m.

Please visit https://www.corp.legit.ng/ai-in-action-workshop to register for this free webinar and learn how AI can benefit your creative career.

The webinar aims to debunk the myth that AI threatens creative jobs, and seeks to empower creatives with the knowledge and tools to use AI ethically and effectively.

The webinar will feature Rahaman Abiola, Legit.ng’s Editor-In-Chief and an AI enthusiast with over 8 years of journalism experience. He has firsthand knowledge of how AI can remodel creative workflows. He has been actively integrating AI tools into journalists' daily workflows at Legit.ng and experimenting with various techniques and methods. He also shared some of his experiences in the article "Once again, late to the party. When is our time?.”

During the webinar, attendees will learn practical tips and tricks for using AI tools to enhance their creativity and productivity. Rahaman will discuss the ethical implications of AI usage and guidance on selecting the right tools for specific creative needs.

As a special offer, all webinar attendees will receive a discount on Legit.ng's copywriting course. The course equips learners with the skills to write compelling copy that sells and provides valuable insights into the digital marketing landscape.

Webinar Details:

Date: Friday, November 8th, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Location: Online (Register here - https://www.corp.legit.ng/ai-in-action-workshop)

Speaker: Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng

About Rahaman Abiola:

Rahaman Abiola, a 2024 MTN-MIP fellow-recipient, is an award-winning journalist, editor, and media trainer with over eight years of experience stranding diverse roles in traditional and digital media. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng.

About Legit.ng:

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading online and entertainment news publisher by audience and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

