Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state pardoned 113 inmates from the Sokoto Correctional Centre in celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary

The governor urged the released inmates to reintegrate as responsible citizens, offering ₦50,000 to each of the 67 released

Sokoto state's Controller of Correctional Services, Lawal Gusau, praised the pardons, highlighting that the initiative would assist in decongesting correctional facilities

In celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has pardoned 113 inmates from the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

The gesture, carried out on Tuesday, October 23, aligns with Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasiru Binji, detailed the decision, The Punch reported.

Binji explained:

“Out of the pardoned inmates, 67 were released unconditionally, while 22 death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.

"Additionally, 22 inmates serving life sentences had their terms reduced to 25 years, and two inmates had their sentences reduced by two years."

Sokoto gov's advice to released inmates

Governor Aliyu urged the released inmates to reintegrate into society as responsible citizens, emphasizing the importance of their rehabilitation during their time in custody.

“The attitudinal change you have learned here should remain a priority as you return home. Ensure your life is different from when you arrived, and do not allow yourselves to return to this place,” the governor advised.

The governor further demonstrated his support by offering a cash donation of ₦50,000 to each of the 67 inmates who were released, aimed at assisting them as they rebuild their lives, Vanguard reported.

Controller of correctional services commends the gesture

In response to the pardons, the Sokoto State Controller of Correctional Services, Lawal Gusau, expressed his gratitude for the governor’s initiative, noting that it would greatly assist efforts to decongest correctional facilities in the state and across Nigeria.

“This act of kindness will not only help decongest our correctional centres but will also give these individuals a second chance to contribute positively to society,” Gusau remarked.

