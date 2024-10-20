UK Opens New Opportunities, 2,000 More Companies Ready To Sponsor Nigerians Work Visa
- The United Kingdom is one of the top destinations for Nigerians looking to relocate abroad for greener pastures
- The British High Commissioner recently revealed that in the first seven months of 2024, the United Kingdom government approved over 430,000 visas for Nigerians
- One of the purposes of relocating is for work, and there are companies in the UK that are approved to provide such opportunities
The United Kingdom job market is open to skilled Nigerians looking to relocate, and the government has licenced more organisations to sponsor workers on the worker and temporary worker immigration routes.
The average monthly salary for jobs in the UK is approximately £1,950, which equates to around £15.88 per hour or £29,600 annually.
Skilled Nigerians with a job offer from an approved UK employer can proceed to the embassy to secure a UK Work Visa.
The sponsoring employer must hold a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which is required for the visa application process.
The CoS is valid for three months, allowing applicants to plan their relocation accordingly.
More Companies offering sponsorship visa
In August 2024, Legit.ng reported that the UK government had approved 119,195 companies to sponsor skilled workers' visas from Nigeria and other foreign countries.
The number has now increased to 121,8,61, according to the latest update on Friday, October 18, 2024.
Additionally, 2,666 more companies have expressed interest in exploring the foreign job market.
Here is some of the list of companies approved to sponsor work visa:
- Manpower Limited, Stanwell
- Property Maintenance Ltd, London
- RT Limited, Edinburgh
- Seven UK Limited, London
- Helping Hands Service, Leicester
- Hire & Property Maintenance Services Limited, Liverpool
- Retail Ltd, Manchester
- 24/7 Support UK Limited, Peterborough
- Alliance Ltd, Birmingham
- Bluebell Care Ltd, Luton
- Cars (Willenhall) Limited, Willenhall
- Cars Watford Limited, Watford
- Commerce Ltd, Brentford
- Homecare Limited, Swindon
- IT Services Limited, Hampshire
- Live-In Companions, Brentwood
A full list of companies ready to sponsor visas can be downloaded here.
Requirements for Applicants
Job offer: A valid job offer from a licensed sponsor is required. Interested Nigerians can look up the websites of the approved companies for job opportunities and apply.
Age: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Financial support: Proof of sufficient funds to support oneself during the stay, unless the employer covers these costs, is necessary.
Health and character: Applicants must pass health screenings, including a tuberculosis test, and have a clean criminal record.
Other requirements and application fee can be found here.
Canada invites skilled Nigerians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Canadian province is looking for skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigeria, to fill open positions.
Those who meet the criteria will have an easier chance to obtain a visa at the Canadian embassy in Nigeria.
Reports show that 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's workforce, are set to retire in 2023.
