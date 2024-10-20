The United Kingdom is one of the top destinations for Nigerians looking to relocate abroad for greener pastures

The British High Commissioner recently revealed that in the first seven months of 2024, the United Kingdom government approved over 430,000 visas for Nigerians

One of the purposes of relocating is for work, and there are companies in the UK that are approved to provide such opportunities

The United Kingdom job market is open to skilled Nigerians looking to relocate, and the government has licenced more organisations to sponsor workers on the worker and temporary worker immigration routes.

The average monthly salary for jobs in the UK is approximately £1,950, which equates to around £15.88 per hour or £29,600 annually.

Skilled Nigerians with a job offer from an approved UK employer can proceed to the embassy to secure a UK Work Visa.

The sponsoring employer must hold a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which is required for the visa application process.

The CoS is valid for three months, allowing applicants to plan their relocation accordingly.

More Companies offering sponsorship visa

In August 2024, Legit.ng reported that the UK government had approved 119,195 companies to sponsor skilled workers' visas from Nigeria and other foreign countries.

The number has now increased to 121,8,61, according to the latest update on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Additionally, 2,666 more companies have expressed interest in exploring the foreign job market.

Here is some of the list of companies approved to sponsor work visa:

Manpower Limited, Stanwell

Property Maintenance Ltd, London

RT Limited, Edinburgh

Seven UK Limited, London

Helping Hands Service, Leicester

Hire & Property Maintenance Services Limited, Liverpool

Retail Ltd, Manchester

24/7 Support UK Limited, Peterborough

Alliance Ltd, Birmingham

Bluebell Care Ltd, Luton

Cars (Willenhall) Limited, Willenhall

Cars Watford Limited, Watford

Commerce Ltd, Brentford

Homecare Limited, Swindon

IT Services Limited, Hampshire

Live-In Companions, Brentwood

A full list of companies ready to sponsor visas can be downloaded here.

Requirements for Applicants

Job offer: A valid job offer from a licensed sponsor is required. Interested Nigerians can look up the websites of the approved companies for job opportunities and apply.

Age: Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Financial support: Proof of sufficient funds to support oneself during the stay, unless the employer covers these costs, is necessary.

Health and character: Applicants must pass health screenings, including a tuberculosis test, and have a clean criminal record.

Other requirements and application fee can be found here.

Canada invites skilled Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Canadian province is looking for skilled workers from all over the world, including Nigeria, to fill open positions.

Those who meet the criteria will have an easier chance to obtain a visa at the Canadian embassy in Nigeria.

Reports show that 42,500 workers, or 23% of the province's workforce, are set to retire in 2023.

