The Minister of Aviation has commissioned the largest jet fuel depot in Lagos, with a storage capacity of 15 million litres.

The facility will help make aviation fuel more easily accessible to Air Peace, Max Air, and other airlines.

The facility is also expected to provide further direct and indirect employment opportunities to Nigerians

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation, inaugurated the Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 (JUHI-2), Nigeria's largest airside Jet A1 fuel depot.

The facility, located near the international and local airports in Ikeja, Lagos, has a storage capacity of 15 million litres.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Keyamo described the project as a milestone in Nigeria’s aviation sector

“This facility is strategic and supportive to the aviation ecosystem in Nigeria. It will significantly reduce flight delays and cancellations often caused by a lack of Jet A1 fuel."

He added that the JUHI-2 depot can deliver a minimum of 150 million litres of aviation fuel monthly, accounting for 20% of Nigeria’s annual Jet A1 consumption, Punch reports.

He added that the facility will strengthen the fuel supply chain to airlines, improving flight scheduling and minimising disruptions.

A consortium of oil and gas companies, including Eterna Plc, Masters Energy Oil & Gas, Techno Oil & Gas, Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas, Ibafon Oil, Quest Oil Group, and First Deep Water Limited, developed the depot.

Keyamo lauded their collaborative effort, describing it as a “massive infrastructural investment” to enhance Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Barr. Patience Dappa, Chairman of JUHI-2 Limited, emphasised the importance of the depot to Nigeria's energy security, stating that it will provide a reliable and efficient jet fuel supply.

Dappa said:

"This facility is a strategic asset, designed to serve airlines, cargo carriers, private jets, and other aviation stakeholders, ensuring world-class fuel services."

