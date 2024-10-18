The Labour Party (LP) has refuted claims that the Julius Abure leadership of the party was working to advance the interest of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Labour Party said some people have tried to push the narrative that it was working for the APC, and that is why it (the LP) has been winning its court cases

The LP described such narratives as misleading, mischievous, and a calculated attempt to distract the party's leadership

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure, on Friday, October 18, denied working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party said its recent court victories are not tied to the ruling APC in any way.

Labour Party dismisses allegations of collusion with APC. Photo credits: Julius Abure, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obiora Ifoh, LP's national publicity secretary, said in a statement that Abure "has been very critical of the government", and thus, cannot have an affiliation with them. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

The LP said:

"For any person to say that that leadership is working for APC led government, it can only be mischief carried too far and a calculated attempt to distract the leadership of the party."

The LP added:

"It is sufficient for us to put it on record that the Labour Party is not working for APC and that the Labour Party is autonomous."

Furthermore, the LP stated that the Abure leadership is "working for members of the party who elected them in office".

It, therefore, called on its members to disregard what the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kenneth Okonkwo, and all its adversaries are saying.

Court recognises Abure as LP’s chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court, Abuja division, declared the LP's 2024 national convention valid and compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Abure-led executive.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, the court further compelled INEC, to grant due recognition and all privileges to the LP's national working committee as led by Barr. Abure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng