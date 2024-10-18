Suspected terrorists killed two people, including a Katsina State Community Watch Corps officer, and abducted 14 others

Suspected terrorists have killed two people, including a security operative from the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and abducted 14 others, including the APC chairman, in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, left the community in shock as families mourned the loss and feared for the safety of those taken.

Terrorists attack Katsina community Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The terrorists, riding on motorcycles and armed with automatic rifles, stormed the area in large numbers.

Despite resistance from local vigilantes and members of the KSCWC, the attackers overpowered them.

According to eyewitnesses, the security operative who was killed lost his life while trying to defend the community, Vanguard reported.

An eyewitness recounted:

“The officer gave everything to protect us, but they were too many. They shot another man who tried to resist being abducted."

Several people were injured in the attack and are receiving treatment at a nearby primary healthcare center.

APC chairman among those abducted

Among the 14 abducted was the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area. His abduction has sparked concerns about the safety of political leaders in the region.

"We are deeply saddened by this attack, and we pray for the safe return of our chairman and the others."

Terrorists Using Forest Hideouts

Sabuwa is one of many areas in Katsina State plagued by repeated attacks from terrorists and kidnappers.

The attackers are said to operate from the vast forest areas in the northwest, which serve as a hideout and base for launching attacks.

Another resident said:

“This forest is a nightmare. They come from there, attack us, and disappear. We live in constant fear."

The government has been urged to intensify efforts to combat these attacks and secure vulnerable communities, The Punch reported.

Call for Government Intervention

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the attack, local leaders are calling on the government to act swiftly.

A community leader stated:

“We need more protection. These attacks have been happening for too long. Our people are dying, and nothing seems to be done."

Source: Legit.ng