A former minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has shared one major reason he was unhappy with the former governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode

Amaechi said his issues with Ambode began over the Blue Line metro project during the Intermodal Transportation Summit in Lagos state

He praised the current administration led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for completing the metro projects

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former minister of transportation, , has stated that he was angry with the former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, over the way he handled the metro line project, especially the blue line.

Amaechi clears air on issues with Ambode. Photo credit: Akinwunmi Ambode, Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

He spoke during the Intermodal Transportation Summit in Lagos organised by the Transportation Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (TCAN) with the theme, “Intermodal Transport: Prospects and Challenges.”

The former minister recalled that the federal government had allowed the Lagos state government to make use of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) track for the red line but the former governor didn’t take the project seriously.

Speaking further, Amaechi also recalled that there was a monorail project in Rivers state before the Lagos state government started its project.

Daily Trust reported that the Lagos state government was the first sub-national to commission metro lines with the inauguration of red line and blue line.

Amaechi commends Sanwo-Olu

Amaechi, however, commended the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for taking up the projects and seeing them to completion.

He said:

“There was monorail in Rivers state. But in all honesty Lagos State has done well in rail transportation. The place I nearly got angry was when Ambode almost gave up the blue line.

“I tried to get Ambode. I tried through the Vice-President, I reported him to the President until the new governor came. I said, “listen, we were about to close the line. There is a line the Ministry of Transport would give you based on our agreement.”

“Ambode had told me as if they were not interested. He said they were to construct it (a new track). I said, “no don’t construct, use the federal government’s corridor. There is not enough train movement, buy your own coaches and run on our tracks.”

Amaechi opens up on Rivers' crisis

In another related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Amaechi commented on the political crisis rocking the state, particularly on the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike.

Amaechi maintained that Governor Fubara appeared to be more popular than Wike because he is anti-Wike, and many of the people in the state are tired of the current federal capital territory (FCT) minister.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng