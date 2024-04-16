The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu's property was allocated when there was no minister in the nation's capital

Wike said the chief executive officer (CEO) of the SNECOU Group Limited, started selling the land after they agreed that nobody should do anything on the land

He said the land-grabbing in Abuja is becoming rampant because some officials in the land department of his ministry had compromised

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has explained why the properties of the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the SNECOU Group Limited, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu were demolished in the nation’s capital.

The Wike-led FCT government demolished Ukachukwu’s investment in 214 hectares of land in the Asokoro District.

Wike says Ukachukwu’s property was allocated when FCT had no minister Photo credit: Nyesom Wike CON/@ONsogbu

Ukachukwu alleged that his property was demolished because it was owned by an Igbo man, and not because the company violated any law.

As reported by Arise TV, the former House of Representatives member accused Wike and a former FCT minister, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of collaborating with Lebanese developers to take away his land.

Why Ukachukwu’s property was demolished in Abuja

The minister, however, countered the business, stating that the land allocated to Ukachukwu did not have the approval of any minister as his predecessor, The Leadership reports.

He stated this while reacting to Ukachukwu’s allegation in his monthly live media chat in Abuja.

The former Rivers state governor said he decided after consulting senior lawyers.

Wike further disclosed that he did not involve insiders because the biggest fraud is in the land department.

“This land, by this so-called ethnic jingoist, was allocated when there was no minister. The minister left on May 29, 2023. By June the land was allocated by the director of lands.

“We all met and agreed that nobody should do anything on the land until we are able to make a final decision. You know what happened? These guys thought they were too smart and they started selling the land.”

Wike demolishes shops, eateries, others in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), FCTA demolished shops, eateries, and other illegal structures across the Nigerian capital city.

In Area 3 Taxi Rank, the DTRS team, supported by security agencies, demolished a car wash, mechanic workshop, cinema house, and eateries among other structures allegedly operating illegally.

Speaking, Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Centre, Department of Security Service (FCTA).

