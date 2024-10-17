JUST IN: Bill for Ogoja State from Cross River Moves Forward, Passes Second Reading
- A bill proposing the creation of Ogoja State from Cross River has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives
- Sponsored by Hon. Godwin Offiono and three others, the bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish Ogoja State
- Following the bill's passage, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas referred it to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further evaluation of its legal and structural implications
A bill proposing the creation of a new state from Cross River, known as Ogoja State, has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.
The bill, sponsored by Hon. Godwin Offiono and three others, seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria to establish Ogoja State in the South-South geopolitical zone.
The bill's passage marks a significant step in the push for Ogoja State.
During the Thursday, October 17, session, Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, put the bill to a voice vote, receiving overwhelming support from lawmakers, Vanguard reported.
Committee review next step
Following its successful second reading, Speaker Abbas referred the bill to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further consideration.
The committee is expected to evaluate the legal and structural implications of creating the new state, The Cable reported.
Source: Legit.ng
