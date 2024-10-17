A bill proposing the creation of Ogoja State from Cross River has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives

A bill proposing the creation of a new state from Cross River, known as Ogoja State, has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Godwin Offiono and three others, seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria to establish Ogoja State in the South-South geopolitical zone.

The bill's passage marks a significant step in the push for Ogoja State.

During the Thursday, October 17, session, Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, put the bill to a voice vote, receiving overwhelming support from lawmakers, Vanguard reported.

Committee review next step

Following its successful second reading, Speaker Abbas referred the bill to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further consideration.

The committee is expected to evaluate the legal and structural implications of creating the new state, The Cable reported.

