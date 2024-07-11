The Nigerian government has moved to create another new state in the southeastern region of the country

The bill, which suggests creating an additional state from the five states in the Southeast, passed a second reading on Thursday

"Etiti state", the new state, if created, would cover 11 current local government areas in the southeast region

The bill to create another state in the Southeast region passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 11.

"Etiti state", to be craved out from five southeast states

The bill, seeks to create "Etiti state" from the five South-Eastern states and was sponsored by Amobi Ogah (LP, Abia), Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo), Kama Nkemkama (LP, Ebonyi), Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP, Anambra), and Anayo Onwuegbu (LP, Enugu).

As reported by Channels TV, Ogah said the bill is meant to address the decades-long issue of regional parity and administrative efficiency in the South-East zone.

As reported by The Cable, the lawmakers are proposing to alter the 1999 Constitution to create a new state from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

The new state will be known as Etiti, with Lokpanta as its capital.

Etiti state: The bill scales second reading

But during plenary on Thursday, the bill was passed for the next stage without debate by the lawmakers.

When the Speaker of the House Abbas Tajudeen put the bill to a voice vote, the lawmakers voted in support.

