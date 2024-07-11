JUST IN: Reps Passes Bill To Create A New State, Details Emerge
- The Nigerian government has moved to create another new state in the southeastern region of the country
- The bill, which suggests creating an additional state from the five states in the Southeast, passed a second reading on Thursday
- "Etiti state", the new state, if created, would cover 11 current local government areas in the southeast region
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
The bill to create another state in the Southeast region passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 11.
"Etiti state", to be craved out from five southeast states
The bill, seeks to create "Etiti state" from the five South-Eastern states and was sponsored by Amobi Ogah (LP, Abia), Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo), Kama Nkemkama (LP, Ebonyi), Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP, Anambra), and Anayo Onwuegbu (LP, Enugu).
As reported by Channels TV, Ogah said the bill is meant to address the decades-long issue of regional parity and administrative efficiency in the South-East zone.
As reported by The Cable, the lawmakers are proposing to alter the 1999 Constitution to create a new state from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.
The new state will be known as Etiti, with Lokpanta as its capital.
Etiti state: The bill scales second reading
But during plenary on Thursday, the bill was passed for the next stage without debate by the lawmakers.
When the Speaker of the House Abbas Tajudeen put the bill to a voice vote, the lawmakers voted in support.
‘Tiga state’: Senate receives bill for creation of new state from Kano
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a bill seeking the creation of a new state carved out from Kano state was passed at the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, July 10.
Senator Kawu Suleiman Abdurrahman introduced the "Tiga State Bill, 2024 (SB.523)" in the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, July 10.
The bill had its first reading on Wednesday at the red chamber and Tiga State, according to the senator, would be carved out from Kano which currently boasts of 44 local governments in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.