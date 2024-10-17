Political figures, family, and friends gathered at the First Baptist Church in Garki, Abuja, to honor the late Senator Jonathan Zwingina

Zwingina's first son, Kabrh, shared a heartfelt account of his father’s final moments, describing how peace enveloped him before he passed away shortly after prayer

Friends and colleagues, including Boss Mustapha and Jonah Jang, reflected on Zwingina’s long-standing friendships and significant contributions to political discourse in Nigeria

Political figures, family, and friends gathered at the First Baptist Church in Garki, Abuja, on Wednesday to pay tribute to the late Senator Jonathan Zwingina, who passed away on October 3, just weeks after celebrating his 70th birthday.

The service was filled with memories and admiration for Zwingina's integrity and his significant contributions to Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

Son of senator Zwingina speaks of his father's death Photo credit: Jonathan Zwingina

Source: Facebook

In an emotional tribute, Zwingina's first son, Kabrh, recounted his father's final moments.

He described how peace enveloped their father before he passed.

Kabrh shared, reflecting the profound impact of that moment:

“I want to give a testimony about his last moments. I called Reverend Tom and said we should meet at the hospital. When we got there, we felt things were off.

So, he led us in prayers of salvation and forgiveness, and right after that, barely 20 seconds later, my dad passed."

Jerry Gana speaks on passing of Zwingina

The commendation service saw an outpouring of tributes from dignitaries who shared fond memories of the former Senate Majority Leader.

Professor Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information, expressed his shock at Zwingina's passing, particularly following the celebration of his 70th birthday.

“This is a very shocking departure,” Gana remarked. “Senator Zwingina lived a life of tremendous impact, a life of integrity. He was always ahead of his colleagues with his tremendous capacity to think and lead with initiative.”

Gana highlighted Zwingina’s critical role in Nigeria’s political development, especially during the early days of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ken Nnamani hails Zwingina's life

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani also praised Zwingina’s sharp intellect, affectionately referring to him as “the Ronaldo, or if you like, Messi, of the Constitutional Amendments debates.”

He stated,

“He had a knack for remembering things. His departure is a big loss to Adamawa State and the entire country.”

Jona, Boss Mustapha speak on friendship with Zwingina's life

Similarly, Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, reflected on their long-standing friendship.

Mustapha said:

“Our paths crossed during our university days, and we remained close ever since. He was a towering figure in the politics of Adamawa State. His wisdom and capacity will be a legacy for future generations."

Former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang recalled their long friendship, noting Zwingina’s hard work and intelligence.

Jang remarked.

“I have known Zwingina for over 40 years. He was a very hardworking and intelligent man,”

Adolphus Wabara, a former Senate President, remembered Zwingina as a “true Nigerian” who worked in harmony with others.

