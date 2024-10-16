Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, announced the passing of his daughter, Fatima, in a deeply personal message shared on X

Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), announced the passing of his daughter, Fatima, in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a message that underscored both personal grief and gratitude, Kyari expressed the profound impact his daughter had on those around her despite her physical challenges.

"My daughter Fatima departed at her appointed time and looking forward to meeting her in Jannah by Allah’s grace. While the loss is great by all measures, we remain grateful to God for all his mercies," he wrote.

Mele Kyari speaks after daughters's death

Kyari’s reflections conveyed the depth of his sorrow and the unexpected revelations about Fatima’s connections with others.

He noted that he had not fully known how much she meant to people or how her presence had soothed so many.

"Despite her physical challenges, she is able to touch hearts in very soothing ways, including me. Above all, her demise brought many people together and demonstrated that we all can care for others irrespective of our social circumstances," he said. In the wake of Fatima’s passing, Kyari expressed gratitude to the wide network of people who reached out, offering prayers and support.

"I profoundly thank our leaders, family members, friends, associates, colleagues, our teachers and the countless unmentioned that joined us to pray for the repose of her soul and for consoling us," the NNPC boss added.

NNPCL Chief Kyari loses daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima had consoled the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Fatima.

Shettima, who attended the funeral prayers at the Annur Mosque in Abuja on Friday, October 11, prayed for the peaceful repose of Fatima’s soul and asked God to grant the Kyari family the strength to bear the loss.

