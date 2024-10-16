Over two million residents in Kogi State have been displaced as severe flooding has submerged more than 200 communities

The floods have caused extensive damage to schools, hospitals, and other vital infrastructure

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi's Commissioner for Information, described the situation as a "major humanitarian crisis" and appealed for urgent help

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Kogi State government has announced that more than two million residents have been displaced by severe flooding across 200 communities.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state's Commissioner for Information and Communications, highlighted the dire situation while addressing reporters on Monday, October 14, at Kotonkarfe, a town under Kogi Local Government Area (LGA).

He said:

“We are in a dire emergency situation at the moment, and this is sad. The flood disaster here is devastating, and over 200 communities have already been submerged and close to two million people displaced."

According to Fanwo, the flooding, which has affected nine out of the 21 LGAs in the state, is causing unprecedented damage to lives and infrastructure, TheCable reported.

9 LGAs impacted, 68 IDP camps overwhelmed

Giving further details, Fanwo said:

“As we speak, nine of the 21 local government areas in the state are affected, which is almost 50 percent of the number of local government areas. Schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure have been destroyed completely."

The government has set up about 68 internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, but the commissioner noted that these camps are unable to accommodate the enormous number of displaced individuals, The Punch reported.

He added:

“We have opened about 68 IDP camps, but they can’t hold that massive population."

The affected LGAs include Kogi, Lokoja, Adavi, Ofu, Ajaokuta, Idah, and Ibaji, with communities in these areas already submerged by floodwaters.

Fanwo described the flooding as a “major humanitarian crisis” and urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies to act swiftly.

He explained that the state has set up a flood disaster response team, but despite the government’s efforts, resources are running out.

He said:

“We are expending huge resources daily, but it is inadequate. We call on the federal government, international donor agencies, NGOs, and philanthropists to come to our aid.”

