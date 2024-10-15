Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been elected as the new president of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) on Tuesday, October 15

Legit.ng reports that Oshodi’s election was confirmed at the 2024 ATTF annual general meeting held at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Reacting, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed confidence that Oshodi will bring "his extensive leadership experience" to elevate ATTF and the sport to the next level of success across Africa

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 15, congratulated Wahid Enitan Oshodi on his election as President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF).

Oshodi, the Deputy President of ATTF and former Lagos state commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, was elected at the organisation's elective annual general meeting on Tuesday, October 15, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the president said Oshodi's election is a proud moment for Nigeria, reflecting the strong support he garnered in the lead-up.

He was nominated by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and backed by several African nations, indicating the country's unwavering support for its sports leaders.

President Tinubu said Oshodi’s election is also a vote of confidence in "a seasoned sports administrator who has committed his time, energy, and resources to develop table tennis at the grassroots level and demonstrated his integrity, accountability, and dedication in carrying out his responsibilities".

According to President Tinubu, Oshodi will bring his extensive leadership experience to elevate ATTF and the sport to the next level of success across the continent.

Oshodi was a former President of NTTF, a member of the board of directors for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) and the current executive vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

While serving as chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA), Oshodi was appointed in 2011 by then-governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, as commissioner for youth, sports, and social development.

Applauding Oshodi’s 'passion and commitment' toward advancing table tennis at the local, national and continent levels, the Nigerian leader assured him of the country’s continued goodwill and necessary support to succeed in his new role.

