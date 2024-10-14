CAF President Patrice Motsepe wants the Nigeria to honour the second-leg 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya

The Super Eagles were left stranded at the Al Abaq Airport for several hours, and they have headed back to Nigeria

Nigerian Sports Minister Owan Enoh has disclosed that the safety of the players must be prioritised

The president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has urged the Super Eagles to honour the match against Libya.

The Nigerian contingent has departed for home after being stranded for more than 15 hours at the Al Abaq Airport.

Libya are scheduled to host Nigeria in a reverse fixture slated for Tuesday, October 15.

CAF boss Patrice Motsepe wants the Super Eagles to honour their match against Libya. Photo: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles won the first leg 1-0 at the Godwill Akpabio International Stadium courtesy of an 86th-minute strike by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Before the encounter, Libyan players lamented poor travel plans as they journeyed by road from Port Harcourt to Uyo.

As the Nigerian party headed to Libya for the reverse fixture, their flight was diverted to Al Abaq, where they were left unattended.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong took to social media to demand action as the players threatened a boycott.

The Super Eagles were eventually cleared to leave the country, but CAF boss Patrice Motsepe believes Nigeria can honour the game, Punch reports.

Nigerian Sports Minister Owan Enoh disclosed the CAF president's position on the saga and said Motsepe wants the Eagles to play Tuesday's game.

Enoh said via Oluwashina Okeleji on X:

"CAF boss Motsepe wants Nigeria to play on Tuesday. I’ve instead informed CAF that the concern of the government and people of Nigeria is the safety of the team and their safe return, urging that CAF should focus on working with us to achieve this.”

Adebayor, Aubameyang react to Eagles ordeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that African football legends Emmanuel Adebayor and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have reacted to the Super Eagles' situation at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya.

Local authorities left the Nigerian contingents unattended for more than 15 hours after they arrived on Sunday night.

Players were seen sleeping on the bench, and the team's doctors raised concerns over their health ahead of the match.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng