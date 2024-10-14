A 16-year-old student, Chizitere Obioha, has accused UTME invigilator of sexual harassment during the exam

A 16-year-old student, Chizitere Obioha, has come out to accuse UTME invigilator of sexual harassment during the exam.

She claimed the invigilator, Mutiu Olayemi, asked for her phone number, and when she declined, her result was withheld.

Chizitere's father petitioned the Senate, alleging that the invigilator withheld her result because she refused his sexual advance.

The father also claimed that the invigilator gave Chizitere his phone number and asked her to call him after the exam.

Find the full petition below:

“I want to bring to your notice a suspicion that we have relating to this case. We are very certain that our daughter is being punished for a crime she did not commit.

“When my daughter came out of the hall on that fateful exam day being the 22nd of April 2024, after she told me that the examination was good, she then handed a tiny piece of paper to me and said that a man in the hall gave it to her to call him after the exam. “In her exact words, ‘he came around and looked at her name and said that her name was a beautiful name. He then left and came back almost when she was rounding up and dropped this piece of paper and asked her to call him afterwards. She decided to bring the paper to me,” the petition reads. Chizitere’s father said that he collected the paper from her daughter. He called the phone number afterwards. “I called the number immediately and asked him why he gave a little girl of 16 years his number to call him. He immediately denied it and said that it was a wrong number. I checked the paper and told him that it was his number that he wrote that I called.

“He cut the line. When we got home, my daughter also told my wife who also placed a call to him and he denied again and also cut the line.

“I then sent a WhatsApp message the same day in the evening to him asking him to desist from this and should apologise. He did not respond. I have that message. I have also attached it here.”

Commissioners unite to tackle sexual harassment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a landmark move to address the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, education commissioners from across the country are set to convene in Abuja for a strategic meeting with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI).

The meeting, scheduled for July 9, aims to develop effective prevention frameworks to ensure a safe and dignified learning environment for all students and educators.

