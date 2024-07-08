Education commissioners are meeting with the ICPC and Gender Mobile Initiative to address sexual harassment in tertiary institutions

The meeting aims to develop prevention frameworks and secure commitments from stakeholders for state-level adoption and implementation

The goal is to create a safe and dignified learning environment, free from fear and intimidation, and promote academic integrity

In a landmark move to address the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, education commissioners from across the country are set to convene in Abuja for a strategic meeting with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI).

The meeting, scheduled for July 9, aims to develop effective prevention frameworks to ensure a safe and dignified learning environment for all students and educators.

According to Ms. Omowumi Ogunrotimi, executive director of GMI, the engagement will shift the focus from punitive measures to proactive prevention strategies, involving development partners, education regulators, student groups, and civil society organizations.

She said:

"Development partners, education regulators, student groups and civil society organisations will engage and commit to the state-level adoption and implementation of sexual harassment prevention frameworks."

The goal is to secure commitments from stakeholders for the state-level adoption and implementation of sexual harassment prevention frameworks.

The meeting comes at a critical time, as sexual harassment continues to undermine the academic integrity and dignity of both victims and institutions.

She said:

"It is imperative that we create a learning environment where all students and educators can pursue their goals free from fear and intimidation."

By bringing together key stakeholders, the ICPC and GMI aim to create a united front against sexual harassment, promoting a culture of respect, consent, and accountability in tertiary institutions.

Through this collaborative effort, the commissioners and stakeholders seek to develop comprehensive policies and effective prevention strategies, ensuring that all students and educators can pursue their goals without fear or intimidation

