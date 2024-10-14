Kachalla Ibrahim Gurgun Daji, a prominent bandit leader in Zamfara State, was killed on October 13 during a violent clash between rival factions

Gurgun Daji was infamous for orchestrating violent attacks along the Kwatarkwashi-Mada road and was known for purchasing kidnapped victims

He harbored notorious criminals like Bello Taggoje at his residence and led a large network of followers engaged in various acts of banditry

Gusau, Zamfara State — Kachalla Ibrahim Gurgun Daji, a notorious bandit leader, has been eliminated in a violent clash between rival factions in Kwanar Nasiru, located east of Mada town in Gusau Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

Reports indicate that Gurgun Daji was killed on Sunday, October 13, with his body left at the scene by the rival group.

Daji, notorious bandit leader killed in turf war in Zamfara state Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Who is Gurgun Daji?

Legit.ng reports that Gurgun Daji was infamous for his involvement in numerous criminal activities, including orchestrating violent attacks along the Kwatarkwashi-Mada road and in surrounding areas.

His base of operations was in Shangel village, where he also engaged in purchasing kidnapped victims, solidifying his influence in the region's criminal underworld, The Gurdian reported.

Details on connections to other criminals

In addition to his criminal activities, Gurgun Daji was known for harboring other notorious criminals, including Bello Taggoje, at his residence in Shangel village.

As reported by Zagazola, his network reportedly consisted of a large group of followers engaged in various acts of banditry and terror across the region.

The death of Kachalla Ibrahim Gurgun Daji represents a significant turning point in the battle against banditry in Zamfara State.

Insecurity: Tinubu's govt, Italy finalize talks on 34 new fighter jets

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to acquire 34 new aircraft, including 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters, to strengthen its fight against armed gangs and terrorists.

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, confirmed that Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, along with officials from the Ministries of Defence and Finance, were in Italy to finalize the acquisition deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng