The Yoruba Council Worldwide has called for the immediate prosecution of all captured Boko Haram fighters

Hassan also warned that their (Boko Haram fighters) extremist ideologies remain intact and jeopardize national security

Council president Oladotun Hassan highlighted the issue of compromised recruitment practices within Nigeria’s security forces

FCT, Abuja - The Yoruba Council Worldwide, a socio-political group, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to 'wipe off' all captured Boko Haram fighters custody.

This advice is coming in light of the recent incident where some repentant Boko Haram fighters in the custody of the Borno state government fled with military weaponry.

After their escape, the ex-fighters reportedly joined a renegade Boko Haram faction led by Alhai Kale, known for its violent activities such as kidnapping for ransom.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 13, Oladotun Hassan, the council's president, maintained that Boko Haram in the custody of the state or Federal Government should be brought to justice.

He said:

“When a Boko Haram member is captured, they should face justice immediately. Granting them amnesty only perpetuates the cycle of violence, as we have seen that some of these fighters return to their extremist ways even after claiming repentance.”

Calls for in-depth audit of Nigeria's security forces

Speaking still, Hassan called for an extensive audit of Nigeria’s security forces and pointed out that more emphasis should be placed on recruitment practices in the military and police.

The Lawyer also claimed that compromised recruitment policies over the years have allowed radical elements, including former Boko Haram members, to infiltrate the military and other security agencies.

Furthermore, he highlighted concerns over how the military has handled the issue of captured Boko Haram fighters, many of whom, according to him, have been reintegrated into the Nigerian Army under controversial rehabilitation programs.

Hassan described this practice as a “serious compromise” in national security.

Hassan: Why FG should stop Insurgent rehabilitation

Hassan called for the immediate halt of reintegrating captured Boko Haram fighters into the armed forces, arguing that such fighters, even after claiming repentance, pose a significant risk to the nation’s security.

His words:

“Bringing these individuals back into the security forces, under the guise of rehabilitation, is a mistake.

"You cannot expect someone who has previously embraced extremist ideologies to suddenly abandon them and protect the country’s interests. It’s not just about giving them a new uniform; the ideology remains.”

Boko Haram kills Borno village head, soldiers, civilian taskforce chair

In another development, Legit.ng reported that at least five people, including soldiers and village head, were killed when Boko Haram ambushed a military convoy in Marte local government area of Borno state on Monday night.

The ambush occurred near New Marte, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries.

A security source confirmed that Marte's overall chairman of the civilian task force was among the casualties.

