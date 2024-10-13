Imo State Police Commissioner Aboki Danjuma has ordered the arrest of an officer and his team for extorting money from bus drivers, following a viral video

Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye assured that the officers would be identified and face disciplinary actions

This move underscores the Imo State Command's zero tolerance for extortion and commitment to integrity within the police force

In a decisive move to uphold integrity within the police force, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the arrest of an officer and his team following allegations of extortion from commercial bus drivers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this development in a statement on x.com on Sunday.

Imo state police commissioner orders arrest of officers for extorting drivers. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

The swift action by the police command comes in response to a 15-second viral video showing a policeman collecting money from commercial bus drivers plying the road.

The video sparked outrage among the public, demanding immediate accountability.

ASP Okoye assured the public that he would “personally identify these officers and share their details here to show that the command has zero tolerance for extortion.”

Imo CP orders arrest of police officers

He added that CP Danjuma has directed the command’s Complaint Response Unit and Provost Department to ensure that the officers involved receive maximum punishment. “Disciplinary actions will be taken against them to serve as a warning to others,” he emphasized.

This incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of corruption within the police force. It follows a similar case in August when a viral video showed a police officer in the Mushin area of Lagos extorting money from civilians.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency had confirmed that such incidents are not isolated and reflect a troubling trend.

By taking swift and public action, CP Aboki Danjuma aims to demonstrate his commitment to rooting out corruption and restoring public trust in the police force. The case has been transferred to the Railway Police Command in Ebute Metta for further investigation, ensuring that due process is followed.

As the investigation continues, the public remains vigilant, awaiting updates on the disciplinary measures to be taken against the implicated officers.

Officers allegedly caught extorting N1m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Police authorities in Lagos have taken swift action following allegations that three officers extorted N1 million from a group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Surulere area of Lagos and quickly gained attention after videos of the encounter circulated on social media late Friday, September 26.

Source: Legit.ng