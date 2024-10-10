Nigeria vs Libya: 7 Travelling Sports Journalists Kidnapped in Anambra, Police Rescue 6
- The Nigerian Police Force Anambra command have rescued six out of seven kidnapped sports journalists
- The journalist were on their way to cover tomorrow's AFCON 2025 Qualifier between Nigeria and Libya in Uyo
- Efforts are ongoing to rescue the seventh member of the crew as the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria reacts
The Nigerian Police Force Anambra State command has rescued six out of seven sports journalists who were kidnapped in Anambra State.
They were reportedly on their way to cover the Super Eagles AFCON 2025 qualifiers match against Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo Akwa-Ibom state.
They were abducted by suspected hoodlums while travelling through the Isseke community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Thursday.
Police rescue abducted journalists
According to Punch NG, members of the Nigerian Police Force immediately swung into action and have reached six of them while efforts are ongoing to rescue the seventh.
The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command confirmed the rescue to the media:
“Joint security forces have successfully rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo along Isseke-Orlu Road in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing for the possible rescue of the seventh crew member.”
As noted by The Sun, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria issued a statement calling for proper investigation and justice against the perpetrators of the nefarious acts, as there is uncertainty over the numbers of the abducted reporters.
The body released a statement through their president Mr Isaiah Benjamin, urging the state chapter to provide information about any SWAN member involved.
“Consequently, it’s imperative for the various chapters’ leadership to enlighten members on the need to always pass information concerning their official movements at the State SWAN Secretariats, especially in times like this in Nigeria,” a part of the statement reads.
