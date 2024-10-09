Thirteen ex-fighters from the Boko Haram faction, Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, escaped from a military camp in Borno State

In a shocking development, thirteen ex-fighters from the Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JASDJ), commonly known as Boko Haram, have escaped from a military camp in Borno State.

These insurgents didn't just escape but left taking with them government-issued rifles and motorcycles.

Repentant Boko Haram members flee from govt custody Photo credit: Bourima Hama/Babagana Zulum

This incident raises significant concerns about the effectiveness of the Borno State government's amnesty program aimed at rehabilitating former insurgents.

How did they escape?

According to Malik Samuel, a researcher focused on jihadi groups in northeastern Nigeria, the escape occurred between September 1 and 2, with eight fighters fleeing on the first day and five others following suit the next day.

Samuel reported:

“They contacted Abdullahi Ishaq, the government’s security adviser, threatening to unleash more violence."

Following their escape, the fighters released a video proudly displaying the stolen rifles.

Concerns over Borno model program

The escapees were part of the Borno Model, a post-conflict program designed for deradicalization and reintegration of low-risk former insurgents.

Despite promises of skill acquisition and better living conditions, many ex-fighters have expressed dissatisfaction with the program’s management, leading to protests and demands for improved welfare.

A source close to the situation revealed:

“The reason for their exit may have to do with the management of the Borno Model program.

"These guys were promised many things that have not been fulfilled by the government.”

Boko Haram escapees return to insurgency

After their escape, the ex-fighters reportedly joined a renegade Boko Haram faction led by Alhai Kale, known for its violent activities such as kidnapping for ransom.

Samuel noted that the escapees would face death if they returned to the main Boko Haram enclaves, prompting their decision to align with a faction that, while disagreeing with Boko Haram's leadership, remains part of the overall insurgency network.

As reported by Premium Times, attempts to reach Brigadier General Abdullahi Ishaq and other officials for comments on this incident have been unsuccessful.

