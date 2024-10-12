The EFCC has declared Bolaji Akinduro, a popular 51-year-old oil mogul, wanted over alleged financial crimes

Akinduro, the executive chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited, is accused of obtaining money under false pretence and committing stealing by conversion

The EFCC urged the public to provide information about the whereabouts of the business tycoon, releasing email and phone number to contact

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Bolaji Akinduro, a 51-year-old oil mogul, wanted for alleged fraud. Akinduro, the executive chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited, is accused of obtaining money under false pretence and committing stealing by conversion.

The EFCC has urged the public to provide information on Akinduro's whereabouts. His last known address is 272 Patience Coker Street, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Where is wanted Akinduro from?

Akinduro, an Ondo State indigene, is advised to report to any EFCC office nationwide. The commission has multiple locations, including Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

To facilitate Akinduro's apprehension, the EFCC has provided contact information for the public to report useful information. This includes a phone number (08093322644) and email address (info@efcc.gov.ng). Additionally, individuals can contact the nearest Police Station or other security agencies.

The EFCC's declaration of Akinduro as wanted underscores the commission's commitment to combating financial crimes and holding perpetrators accountable. The public's cooperation is crucial in ensuring Akinduro faces justice for the alleged offences.

What is EFCC establishment all about?

The EFCC is a Nigerian law enforcement agency responsible for investigating and prosecuting economic and financial crimes. Established in 2003, the EFCC aims to eliminate corruption, money laundering, and other financial malpractices in Nigeria.

The commission's mandate includes investigating and prosecuting cases involving fraud, bribery, corruption, and other economic crimes, as well as recovering stolen assets and funds.

See the EFCC's statement here:

EFCC takes action on N15m allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC's chairman, Ola Olukoyode, has ordered an immediate investigation into Very Dark Man's (VDM) allegation against some commission officers.

In a trending video, VDM played a trending voice call of Idris Okunleye, aka Bobrisky, an ex-convict who accused the EFCC officials of collecting an N15 million bribe to strike out his case.

The anti-graft agency then extended his invitation to VDM and Bobrisky to visit his Lagos office and assist in the investigation.

