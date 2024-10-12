Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda donated $10,000 for the reconstruction of a historic mosque in Damagaram, Niger Republic, following its recent collapse

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has donated $10,000 for the rebuilding of a historic mosque in Damagaram, Niger Republic, following its recent collapse.

The mosque, which is over 200 years old, is a significant cultural and religious landmark for the local community.

The donation was delivered by the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the governor, Alhaji Ya’u Umar Gwajo-gwaj, who spoke to journalists in Katsina on Friday, October 11.

He highlighted the importance of the mosque and the urgency of its reconstruction.

Gwajo-gwajo announced:

“The historic mosque will be reconstructed. The Sultan of Damagaram, Alhaji Abubakar Sanda-Umau, expressed his appreciation to the governor for this generous contribution, which will enable the construction of a standard mosque.”

Gwajo-gwajo emphasized that the donation not only aims to restore a vital place of worship but also serves to reinforce the long-standing relationship between Katsina and Damagaram, a connection that has thrived for over 500 years.

He said:

“The gesture will further cement the long-standing relationship between Katsina and Damagaram. Governor Radda’s commitment to social and spiritual development will have lasting impacts on our communities.”

According to Gwajo-gwajo, Governor Radda’s donation stems from his dedication to the social and spiritual growth of the people in both Katsina and Niger Republic.

He articulated a vision for the mosque’s role in promoting moral discipline and addressing societal issues.

He further noted,

“We are one people separated by artificial borders. This is why we should strengthen bilateral relations between our people and address our challenges collectively.”

The armed assailants stormed the areas, firing sporadically, causing widespread panic and forcing worshippers to flee for their lives.

