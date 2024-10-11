Senator Saliu Mustapha has urged the Federal Government to make agriculture studies compulsory in secondary schools

The senator called for practical, technology-driven agricultural education to reignite youth interest in farming

Mustapha emphasized that agriculture should be seen as a business opportunity capable of generating wealth

Ilorin, Kwara State - The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has urged the Federal Government to make agriculture studies compulsory in secondary schools across Nigeria.

He made this appeal during a public lecture organized by the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the University of Ilorin on Thursday, October 10.

Senator Saliu Mustapha advocates inclusion of Agric studies in Nigerian schools Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

In his keynote address, delivered by Prof. Binta Sulyman from Kwara State University, Malete, Senator Mustapha emphasized the importance of practical agricultural education to address Nigeria’s food security challenges and shift the mindset toward farming as a viable profession, as reported by The Nigerian Tribune.

The Senator said.

"We need to get serious about agriculture if we are to feed our growing population and reduce our over-reliance on imports.

"Making agriculture a compulsory and practical subject in secondary schools is a critical step in that direction."

FG urged to reignite interest in agriculture among Nigerian youth

Senator Mustapha lamented the dwindling interest in agriculture among Nigerian youth, attributing it to outdated perceptions of farming as labor-intensive and unrewarding.

The lawmaker pointed out that exposing students to modern, technology-driven aspects of agriculture—such as mechanized farming and agribusiness—could help rekindle interest in the sector, The Nation reported.

He said:

"Countries like Israel and India have demonstrated how a strong emphasis on agricultural education can turn around their food production capabilities.

"Nigeria must follow suit by ensuring that every child learns not only the theory of farming but also the practical aspects."

He further argued that compulsory agricultural education could help young Nigerians view farming as a business opportunity rather than just a subsistence activity.

This shift, he suggested, could boost entrepreneurship in the agribusiness sector and address rising unemployment.

Take agriculture as a business model, FG told

The Senator highlighted the economic benefits of integrating agriculture into the school curriculum, noting that farming should be seen as a business capable of generating wealth.

The senator reemphasized:

"Beyond feeding ourselves, we must see agriculture as a business. Agriculture should not just be about producing food for the table, but it should be viewed as a business model that can generate wealth for millions of Nigerians."

Stakeholder urged to collaborate to drive agricultural sector

Senator Mustapha called on key stakeholders in education, agriculture, and policymaking, including the federal government to collaborate closely to ensure the successful implementation of this idea.

He praised the Federal Ministry of Education's efforts in revising the school curriculum but urged them to follow through with concrete actions.

Agro-stakeholder urges action on Nigeria's food security crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid rising concerns over food security in Nigeria, agricultural stakeholders and the government have been urged to take immediate steps to avert a looming food crisis.

Osenaga Orokpo, CEO of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative, made this plea during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng