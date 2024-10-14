President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration faces scrutiny after 'repentant' Boko Haram fighters escaped from Borno State custody

PDP chieftain Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen criticized the government's approach to rehabilitating captured insurgents

Orduen urged the government to clarify its strategy for combating terrorism, emphasizing the need for a more robust plan

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is under intense scrutiny following the alarming escape of 'repentant' Boko Haram fighters under the custody of the Borno state government.

Legit.ng reported that these insurgents reportedly made off with government-issued rifles and motorcycles.

After their escape, the ex-fighters reportedly joined a renegade Boko Haram faction led by Alhai Kale, known for its violent activities such as kidnapping for ransom.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, October 11, Dr. Gbe Benjamin Orduen, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), criticized the government's rehabilitation program as a dangerous gamble that jeopardizes national security.

His words:

“It is beyond shocking. Only in Nigeria can you hear such a story: repentant Boko Haram escaping with government resources.

"The government is playing a dangerous game with the lives and intelligence of Nigerians.”

Orduen raised concerns regarding the incident, saying that the federal government's handling of the situation has also raised questions about its understanding of the complexities of terrorism.

He said:

“One cannot help but ask if this government truly grasps the gravity of terrorism or is simply intent on frustrating the efforts of our brave security forces."

PDP chieftain tackles decision to rehabilitate captured insurgents

Orduen criticized the administration for labelling captured insurgents as “repentant” while releasing them back into society without adequate monitoring.

The PDP chieftain urged the government to reconsider its policies regarding the treatment of former insurgents, stating,

“How can the government expect security agents to win this war when their victories are undermined by policies of leniency towards those who have waged war on innocent Nigerians?”

FG urged to be transparent in fight against terrorism

Orduen concluded with a call for accountability, urging the government to stop “playing with the minds and intelligence of the people.”

The political stalwart demanded clarity on the government’s plans to combat terrorism, stating,

“The government owes Nigerians an explanation and, more than that, a real plan to end terrorism—not one that allows terrorists to re-enter the battlefield with government-issued equipment.”

Boko Haram kills Borno village head, soldiers, civilian taskforce chair

In another development, Legit.ng reported that at least five people, including soldiers and village head, were killed when Boko Haram ambushed a military convoy in Marte local government area of Borno state on Monday night.

The ambush occurred near New Marte, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries.

A security source confirmed that the overall chairman of the civilian task force in Marte was among the casualties.

