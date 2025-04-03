“I never begged on behalf of any judge” Ken Nnamani fires back at Abbo

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, has vehemently denied allegations made against him by Senator Elisha Abbo, describing them as “pathetic lies” and fabrications designed to mislead the public.

Nnamani, in a press statement issued on Friday, April 4, 2025, responded to claims made by Abbo during an interview on Arise News Channel’s Prime Time with Charles Aniagolu, where the embattled former Senator alleged he was a victim of judicial manipulation and that Nnamani once pleaded with him on behalf of a judge.

Drama as Ken Nnamani denies Abbo’s claims, says he never visited or discussed his case

Source: Original

“My greatest surprise was to hear him state that Senator Ken Nnamani visited him to plead with him on behalf of a judge for the miscarrlage of justice. This statement is a blatant lie,” Nnamani said in the statement.

Refuting Abbo’s claims point-by-point, the former Senate President said he has never visited Senator Abbo at his residence or any other location, nor has he ever discussed Abbo’s legal battles with him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have never visited Senator Elisha Abbo at his house or anywhere. Up to this moment, I do not know where he lives,” Nnamani asserted.

“The only time I met with him was when he visited me at my house. It was a social visit, and we never discussed his case or any legal matter.”

Legal Action Under Consideration

Nnamani expressed disappointment that a person of Abbo’s political status would resort to what he termed deliberate falsehoods, noting that such behavior causes undue harm to others.

“I know that this is a season of political drama. But I do not expect that someone of the rank of a former Senator could create such a falsehood to embellish a story,” he said.

The elder statesman added that he is contemplating private legal action against Senator Abbo for what he described as libelous statements.

Nnamani speaks on defending integrity

Senator Nnamani, who holds the national honour of GCON, emphasized his commitment to upholding his reputation built over years of public service.

“I believe I have had a sterling and distinguished public service career. I am determined to maintain my integrity and commitment to excellence till the end of my life. It is too late to be entangled with such frivolities and manipulations in Senator Abbo’s false narratives,” he declared.

He concluded by calling on the public to disregard the claims made by Senator Abbo, reaffirming that they were “pathetic lies” with no basis in truth.

“Please totally disregard Senator Abbo’s falsehoods. They are pathetic lies,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng