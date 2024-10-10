The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved immediate relief payments to the families of officers involved in a fatal accident on the Zaria-Kano Expressway

The accident, which claimed five lives, saw the injured receive substantial financial support for their medical treatment

This move reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to the welfare of its personnel during challenging times

In a decisive move to support the welfare of police personnel, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the immediate payment of relief funds to the families of officers involved in a fatal motor accident on 24th September 2024.

The officers were returning from the Edo Elections Special Duty to Kano State Command when the accident occurred along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, Karfi Kura, resulting in the loss of five officers and the hospitalization of eleven others.

Eight individuals have been successfully discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention, while three others are still undergoing treatment.

Nigeria Police Force responds to tragic accident

In response to this tragic event, the Inspector General of Police has taken decisive actions to provide support to those affected.

He has approved the compensatory payment of Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) to the families of the deceased, acknowledging their profound loss and providing assistance as they navigate this challenging period.

Additionally, the IGP has approved the payment of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) to those still receiving treatment, ensuring they receive the necessary medical support as they recuperate, and the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) to those who have been discharged after treatment.

The IGP reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to supporting officers and men of the Force and their families during trying times.

He once again expresses his deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased and prays for the quick recovery of those still receiving medical care.

