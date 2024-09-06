The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to the rumoured tenure extension for Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said IGP Egbetokun does not need a tenure extension as his appointment letter grants him a four-year tenure

Adejobi said IGP Egbetokun’s tenure is in full compliance with the laws governing the Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not grant a tenure extension for the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The police said there was no tenure extension but the application of the law governing the tenure of the IGP’s office.

Police said there was no tenure extension for IGP Egbetokun Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, September 6, The Nation reports.

“Wishes to categorically state that what His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, approved for the IGP is not an extension of tenure, but rather the proper application of the law governing the tenure of the office of the IGP.”

Adejobi said Egbetokun’s four-year appointment is in line with extant legal provisions and not a recent development.

No tenure extension for IGP Egbetokun

According to Nigerian Tribune, he clarified that IGP Egbetokun does not need to lobby for any tenure extension

“This letter, dated 3rd November 2023, clearly stated that the President had approved a four-year tenure for the IGP in accordance with the provisions of Section 215(a) and Section 28(c) of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)."

The police spokesperson urged the public to disregard the unfounded reports, stating that Egbetokun’s tenure is in full compliance with the laws, “the law is sacrosanct.”

“Furthermore, the IGP has since been issued with another letter in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended), which supersedes the earlier correspondence. This clarification is necessary to put an end to the speculations and falsehoods being spread."

Police Service Commission promotes 31 to DCPs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) promoted 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

Among the newly promoted DCPs are key officers such as Godspower Origho (Area Commander, Kabba, Kogi State), and Abubakar Ibrahim (Coordinator, BPU, Sokoto State Command)among others.

The PSC also promoted 52 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) among others.

Source: Legit.ng