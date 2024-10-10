Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, has said he does not feel 90.

Legit.ng reports that in an interview with CNN published on Thursday, October 10, the professor of comparative literature disclosed that he has already “made arrangements” for “his future”.

Asked by the interviewer “what’s in his future?” considering he has his personal “piece of earth” in his home in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Soyinka replied:

“I don’t want to be morbid, but you know that’s the future. But I made arrangements for that within this place where I stay.”

He added:

“Many people don’t like to hear it. I say it all the time, but I won’t say it here. Everybody knows what I am talking about. It is where we are all headed. It’s the future for everybody.”

On how he celebrates his birthdays, Soyinka, who is a cancer survivor, said:

“Usually what I do on my birthdays, I disappear into the forest. That’s my normal way of spending birthdays.”

Watch the interview below:

Many say Soyinka has left an indelible mark on literature, culture, and human rights advocacy. In 1986, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his "wide cultural perspective and... poetic overtones fashioning the drama of existence", the first sub-Saharan African to win the Prize in literature.

Media reports quote him as saying he is neither a Christian, Muslim nor an Orisa worshipper.

