In a candid revelation, Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has shared his preference for wine over water, citing that water merely takes up space without providing the necessary inspiration and satisfaction.

During an interview with CNN’s Larry Madowo, Soyinka elaborated on his unique choice, stating, “Water just takes up space and you know and it belongs to other commodities. So, I am not keen on water. I avoid water as much as possible.” He further explained that wine serves a dual purpose for him, either aiding in sleep or sparking creativity.

Wole Soyinka chooses wine over water. Photo credit: Peterv via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“A good, robust wine either sends you to sleep right away or inspires you to work. You never know which way it (wine) will work,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his illustrious literary career and the impact of technological advancements on his writing process, Soyinka disclosed that he no longer writes on paper. “I no longer can write on a piece of paper, except maybe scraps of poetry,” he said.

Wole Soyinka: Insights from the literary icon’s recent interview

When asked about adapting to new technologies, Soyinka humorously noted the challenges, “You don’t attempt to be up to date with everything. Because after a while, it gets too much.”

He added, “And the next thing, you have a machine which talks, and it talks back to you. I said shut up I am the one doing the writing, and then it’s attempting to correct me, what type of nonsense is that?”

Despite turning 90 on July 13, 2024, Soyinka continues to find inspiration in solitude. “I get my best ideas in isolation. And that isolation includes even being on a plane where nobody is talking to me. My space is total isolation,” he shared.

Nigerian schools set to honour Wole Soyinka at 90

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday, July 2, a group called Initiative for Information, Arts, and Culture Development announced it had gathered over 80 schools to mark and celebrate Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka's 90th birthday.

As The Punch reported, Wole Soyinka, born in 1934, would be 90 on July 13, 2024.

The president of IACD, Kolade Mosuro, made this disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, during a press briefing on events earmarked to celebrate the global icon.

Source: Legit.ng