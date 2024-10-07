Akinwale Alabi shared a heartfelt message of gratitude from Iya Teacher, a retired Lagos State school teacher, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The message highlights the positive impact of the Egan Igabdo Mixed Housing Estate project, which has benefited retirees like Iya Teacher

This expression of thanks underscores the importance of fulfilling promises and the tangible benefits of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Akinwale Alabi conveyed the gratitude of Iya Teacher, a retired school teacher from Lagos State, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The message reads:

"Good Mor. Mr Gov @jidesanwoolu. From a place of gratitude, Iya Teacher, a retired school teacher of Lagos State made this video in appreciation for the completion of the Egan Igabdo Mixed Housing Estate which today she's part of the beneficiary since retirement. She appreciates you & thank your administration for keeping to your words #ForAGreaterLagos. Thank you very much Mr. Governor. God bless Lagos State."

Retired educator praises Governor Sanwo-Olu

This expression of thanks highlights the impact of the Egan Igabdo Mixed Housing Estate project, a significant development under Governor Sanwo-Olu's administration.

The project, aimed at providing affordable housing, has evidently made a tangible difference in the lives of its beneficiaries, including retired public servants like Iya Teacher.

Her message underscores the importance of fulfilling promises and the positive ripple effects such actions have on the community.

Sanwo-Olu says as he commissions makarios water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state praised the newly unveiled Makarios Water Display on Sunday, June 9, as a "masterpiece" that is "very inspirational."

Speaking at the unveiling of plaque, which was attended by Legit.ng, Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the visionary leadership of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the chairman of Makarios Luxury Properties, the owners of the water display.

According to the Lagos state governor, the water fountain, which is said to be the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, is a sign of good things to happen in Nigeria, particularly Lagos state. Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Pastor Ashimolowo and other investors to replicate such huge investments in other parts of Lagos.

