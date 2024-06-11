Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has praised the newly unveiled Makarios Water Display as a "masterpiece"

The water fountain, located in Lekki, Lagos state, is reportedly the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa and will open to the public on June 15, 2024

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the brain behind the project, explained why he decided to bring it to Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

Lekki, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state praised the newly unveiled Makarios Water Display on Sunday, June 9, as a "masterpiece" that is "very inspirational."

Speaking at the unveiling of plaque, which was attended by Legit.ng, Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the visionary leadership of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, the chairman of Makarios Luxury Properties, the owners of the water display.

Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo for the water display project. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

According to the Lagos state governor, the water fountain, which is said to be the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, is a sign of good things to happen in Nigeria, particularly Lagos state.

"Pastor Ashimolowo, I want to commend you and your entire team for putting this together," Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

"As your governor, I feel truly proud that I have been invited to come and commission this masterpiece this evening. And I can assure you this is the begining of a lot of things that I am sure are going to be happening at the Makarios City.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Pastor Ashimolowo and other investors to replicate such huge investments in other parts of Lagos.

"Lagos is still willing to take a lot more because it has the capacity to do so. We can replicate what has happened here in other parts of Lagos. This is very inspirational. Let’s enjoy it. Let’s take it in," he told guests at the event.

Sanwo-Olu also pledged to continue making Lagos state a safe, secure, and attractive tourism investment destination.

Why I decided to build Makarios Water Place - Ashimolowo

Speaking to journalists, Pastor Ashimolowo said conceptualised the project during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) said he was inspired by a similar display in Dubai and wanted to create a legacy project in Nigeria.

His words:

“Makarios Water Show Place was a concept I saw in Dubai during COVID-19 when I was thinking of what to bring to Nigeria because my grandchildren were always bored whenever we came from abroad.

"It came to me that I could do something of a legacy, be part of the solution, be part of the answer to this thing about people who wanted to come to a country like Nigeria, but there is no tourism place.

"I mean there is a lot we could do in Lagos. Obviously, I didn’t know it was going to be this costly, but it happened. We are ready for Nigeria, we are ready for the audience and people would be mesmerised by what they would see.”

Makarios Water Place to open June 15 - Ashimolowo

The Makarios Water Display, located in Lekki, will open to the public on June 15, 2024. It spans an impressive 6,000 square meters and features state-of-the-art Oase water jets and pumps.

Pastor Ashimolowo spoke to the media at the commissioning of the Makarios Water Display in Lagos. Photo credit: Makarios

Source: UGC

Visitors can enjoy a variety of pre-programmed effects, from fixed-height fountains to alternating dynamic displays.

"It's going to be mesmerizing to the eye, mind, and spirit," Pastor Ashimolowo boasted.

"First of all, you will see water dancing. Secondly, you see water responding to music. Thirdly, you see water mixed with laser light, and you will be amazed..

Guests at the launching event were treated to different mesmerising water fountain shows, including the one titled "This is Lagos", which showcased the city-state's cultural masterpiece in videos displayed through the water fountain.

Sanwo-Olu present as Dangote builds another project in Lagos

In another report, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa opened a fully knocked down CKD truck assembly plant in Lagos on Sunday, June 9.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Sanwo-Olu were present at the inauguration.

Sanwo-Olu said in a statement published on X that the Ikeja plant, which can build 10,000 trucks a year, can employ roughly 3,000 people in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng