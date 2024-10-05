A severe flood hit Ondo Town, destroying property worth millions of naira and displacing residents across Itanla, Oka, Odo Ijomu, among others

Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ordered the immediate evacuation of affected residents

The flooding was attributed to blocked waterways and unapproved developments in certain areas

Ondo State - A devastating flood swept through Ondo Town, Ondo State, on Saturday, October 5, destroying properties worth millions of naira and displacing numerous residents.

The disaster, which followed a prolonged heavy downpour on Friday, submerged homes, vehicles, and left many areas of the town in ruins.

Flooding hits Ondo state as governor, Aiyedatiwa orders evacuation Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

Among the worst-hit areas were Itanla, Oka, Odo Ijomu, Bethlehem, and parts of the Akure-Ondo Expressway, where streets and houses were flooded, forcing residents to flee for safety.

Despite the extensive property damage, no lives were lost in the incident, according to reports, Vanguard reported.

Aiyedatiwa responds with evacuation order

In response to the chaos, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, immediately ordered the evacuation of residents from the affected areas.

The state government has also initiated a rapid response to prevent further damage.

Oyeniyi Oseni, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, confirmed the government’s actions in a statement.

He noted:

“The state government has mobilized resources to evacuate residents in the flooded areas and ensure their safety. We are doing everything possible to halt further damages."

Flood caused by blocked waterways, excavators deployed

Commissioner Oseni attributed the flooding to the blockage of waterways, exacerbated by unapproved developments in certain estates along the Ife Road and Fagun areas.

He assured residents that the government was taking steps to address the issue.

Oseni added:

“We have deployed Amphibious Excavators into critical erosion-prone areas for immediate dredging.

“This is part of our long-term plan to prevent future flooding, and we are working with the relevant sections of the government to address unlawful developments on these waterways.”

Residents react, express fear for more damage

Residents in the affected areas have expressed concerns over the possibility of further flooding, particularly as the rainy season continues.

A resident of Itanla, Mr. Akindele, whose home was submerged, said:

“We are scared that if nothing is done quickly, we might lose everything. The flood came so suddenly, and we had to leave all our belongings behind.”

Another resident, Mrs. Olamide from Odo Ijomu, described the situation as overwhelming.

She said:

“I’ve never seen anything like this. We are grateful for the government's quick response, but we hope this does not happen again."

See the video here:

NiMET predicts flash flood in 13 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall across thirteen states in the coming days.

According to a statement from NiMET, the affected states could experience flash floods on roads, bridges, and low-lying areas, potentially disrupting vehicular traffic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng