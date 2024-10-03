In a bold declaration from his hideout, notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji has challenged security forces, stating he is not afraid to die

Turji confirmed the death of his boss, Halilu Sububu, and called for dialogue with the federal government to end the violence in Zamfara State

Criticizing local politicians and denying external sponsorship, Turji urged the people of Zamfara to cease hostilities and collaborate for peace

In a defiant message from his undisclosed hideout, Bello Turji, a notorious bandit kingpin, has openly challenged security forces, declaring his readiness to face death.

Turji, who is among the 43 terrorists in the North West declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters, made his bold statements in a five-minute and forty-second video.

Turji confirmed the killing of his boss, Halilu Sububu, but asserted that Sububu’s death would not silence him.

Turji calls for dialogue with federal government

He called for dialogue with the federal government to end the ongoing armed violence in Zamfara State, expressing his willingness to lay down arms if the government engages in talks.

“Sadists, who claimed that we are about to be killed, we are very sure that we are not in the world to stay for eternity. We are always ready to be killed,”

Turji stated. “Killings have not started today; people were being killed since the era of past prophets. We are not afraid to die; we are not afraid of bombs.”

Turji’s message also addressed the people of Zamfara, urging them to cease hostilities against his kinsmen. “But you have not yet understood our message. People of Zamfara, when you stop killing our kinsmen; we will allow yours to live,” he said.

He criticized local politicians, including Governor Dauda Lawal and former Governor Bello Matawalle, accusing them of lacking genuine concern for the people of Zamfara. “Governor Dauda Lawal and Bello Matawalle will not help. I want the people of Zamfara to understand that they are just politicians without the interest of the people of Zamfara in their hearts,” Turji remarked.

Turji further questioned the sponsorship of his group, denying any external support. “When Matawalle was the governor, who was sponsoring us? When Abdulaziz Yari was the governor, who was sponsoring us? Nobody is sponsoring us except God,” he claimed.

Reflecting on past administrations, Turji blamed the government for exacerbating the conflict. “It was during the administration of Yerima that the government sold out the grazing reserve and legalised the killing of the Fulanis. When Muhmud Shinkafi came on board, he tried unsuccessfully to address the problem. Abdulaziz Yari came and empowered the vigilantes, but we are still struggling,” he explained.

In his closing remarks, Turji called for collaboration to achieve peace in Zamfara. “This is why we are calling on all of you to come and collaborate with us for peace to reign and stop the bloodbath in Zamfara. Guns and airstrikes will not stop us because we are not afraid of death,” he concluded.

Bello Turji gives condition for peace

