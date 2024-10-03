The family of Nigerian businessman Bashir Hadejia is urgently seeking justice after allegations of police harassment and unlawful detention

The family of Nigerian businessman Bashir Hadejia is urgently seeking justice following allegations of police harassment and unlawful detention.

Umar Hadejia, Bashir’s father, voiced his concerns in a statement on Tuesday, October 1.

He highlighted the distressing circumstances surrounding his son’s arrest.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, in early August, Bashir was apprehended by police operatives from the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

Hadejia was reportedly arrested over accusations of “treason and subversion against the state,” alongside five of his siblings.

Hadejia alleges false charges against son

Umar Hadejia revealed that his son was detained without justifiable cause.

He said:

“My son was arrested without any warrant and without any charges filed against us.

"The family contends that Bashir has been wrongfully accused of sponsoring recent hunger protests occurring across the country."

To combat this injustice, Mr. Hadejia secured a Federal High Court order in Abuja aimed at enforcing the fundamental human rights of his family.

The suit includes the Inspector-General of Police, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the State Security Service (SSS), and several military leaders as respondents, Vanguard reported.

Umar Hadejia lamented:

“Despite the court granting our request for bail and ordering Bashir's release, he remains detained."

Court ruling Ignored

In his statement, Mr. Hadejia described the ordeal faced by him and his children, emphasizing the lack of legal grounds for their detention.

He further explained that

“the previously spurious allegations against Bashir, which circulated on social media, were found to be false, as police investigations revealed no cause to charge him.”

Despite the ex parte application granted by Justice Emeka Nwite, which permitted the enforcement of their rights, the family remains in legal limbo.

“The Police could not charge Bashir on any of those allegations. I fear for our lives and safety. We demand justice and an immediate end to this unlawful detention.”

