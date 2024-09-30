Prof. Udenta O. Udenta criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for economic policy failures

Udenta condemned the government's adoption of neoliberal policies inspired by Western economic models

Udenta warned of growing authoritarianism in Nigeria, citing the criminalization of dissent and the shrinking civic space

FCT, Abuja - October 1 marks Nigeria's 64th Independence Day, but instead of celebrating, the nation is gripped by widespread discontent due to economic and social hardships.

Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, founding National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy, in an interview with Legit.ng criticized the government’s handling of the economy and warned of worsening conditions.

Founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy, Udenta raises concerns about President Tinubu's government Photo credit: @SamPresto01/Nurphotos

Source: UGC

Udenta speaks on Nigeria's economic despair amid policy failures

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current state, Udenta remarked that key policy decisions made by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, such as the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, have plunged the country into "unremitting economic disaster."

He noted"

“The naira is still in a very poor state, possibly one of the worst-performing currencies in the world. The people are hurting as never before.”

Udenta painted a vivid picture of citizens waiting for hours, sometimes days, at filling stations, saying:

“People sit in the sun, waiting, hoping, and feeling utterly defeated. This is a symbol of the despair sweeping across the country.”

Udenta: Nigeria's policies rooted in Western economic models

Udenta criticized a "neoliberal disaster," accusing the government of adopting policies rooted in Western economic models, particularly those imported from Washington, London, and Paris.

He argued that the state's retreat from essential services—such as education, healthcare, housing, and public infrastructure—has left Nigerians at the mercy of market forces, further deepening inequality.

His words:

“These policies are not going to work. For the last 16, 17, 18 months, market forces have determined the fate of the people of this country, resulting in endless poverty, hunger, and despair for 95% of the population."

Udenta: Nigeria's erosion of civic rights and authoritarianism

In addition to economic and social concerns, Udenta expressed alarm over what he sees as the erosion of civic rights under the current administration.

He warned that Nigeria is experiencing a return to authoritarian governance, where dissent is being criminalized, and the civic space is shrinking.

He said:

“The regime is criminalizing dissent, creating an atmosphere of trepidation, and acting with high-handedness."

He pointed to the recent arrest and humiliation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, as well as the detention of protesters and journalists.

Udenta added:

“This new method of governance threatens to roll back the democratic gains Nigeria has made over the decades.”

Calls for reflection on independence day

As Nigeria prepares to mark 64 years of independence, Udenta called for national reflection, sayings:

“October 1 should not just be a day of celebration. It should be a day to critically reflect on the state of the nation and where we are headed."

For Udenta, the critical question remains:

"What is independence when millions are trapped in poverty and despair, with no clear path forward?"

"Unbearable," Sanusi decries spate of Nigeria's economic hardship

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kano state's 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.

He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng