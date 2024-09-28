The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has explained the reason for the increase in Nigerian passport fee

Tunji-Ojo said the increase is due to the high exchange rate between the United States dollar and the naira

He also disclosed the reason why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government cannot subsidise passport fees for Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the increase in passport fees was caused by the high exchange rate between the dollar and the naira.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government has increased the fees for the processing and acquisition of Nigerian Passports.

DCI Kenneth Udo, the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said the approval will take effect September 1, 2024.

The 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity was hiked from N35,000 to N50,000, while a 64-page passport booklet with a 10-year validity rose from N70,000 to N100,000.

Tunji-Ojo said that the Federal Government could not subsidise passport fees for Nigerians because it is an individual thing, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He stated this while speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, September 27.

As reported by The Punch, the minister said the passport is not the same as the National Identity Card that is produced free for Nigerians.

“The increase in passport fees is a matter of cost-benefit analysis, especially when considering the exchange rate between the dollar and the naira.

“If the government were to subsidise anything, I don’t think it should be passports. The increase is just from N35,000 to N50,000 —only about 45%. There has been no increase for Nigerians abroad,”

"Why we Increase Nigerian Passport Price"

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government explained the reason behind the price increment in getting the Nigerian standard passport.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) listed four major reasons for the unavoidable increase in the price of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

According to the service, the development was to further the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

