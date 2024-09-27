Former President Goodluck Jonathan refuted claims that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was dismissed as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Jonathan likewise dismissed allegations that his administration lost $49.8 billion in oil revenue

In response, Sanusi maintained that he was "constructively dismissed" from his role as CBN governor

Jonathan, speaking at the launch of the book Public Policy And Agent Interests: Perspectives From The Emerging World in Abuja, clarified that Sanusi was not sacked during his tenure but rather suspended due to an investigation initiated by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Former Nigerian President: Goodluck Jonathan and Emir of Kano state, Mohammadu Sanusi, argue on sack of former CBN governor Photo credit: @ayemojubar/Spencer Platt

Jonathan also dismissed allegations that Nigeria lost $49.8 billion in oil revenue under his administration, a claim first made by Sanusi during his time as CBN Governor.

He said:

"Till today, I am not convinced that the Federal Government lost $49.8 billion."

Jonathan said, emphasizing the impossibility of such a financial loss going unnoticed in the country’s economic framework, Channels Television reported.

He added that subsequent investigations, including one conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), revealed no such loss, though $1.48 billion remained unaccounted for by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Sanusi stands ground on sack claims

Hours after Jonathan’s remarks, the former CBN governor, now Emir of Kano, took the podium as the royal father of the event, maintaining that he had indeed been sacked by the Jonathan administration, The Punch reported.

Sanusi told the audience:

“I was constructively dismissed."

He further clarified that he had no ill feelings toward the former president but insisted that his departure from office resulted from his whistleblowing about the missing funds.

Despite the disagreement, Sanusi expressed respect for Jonathan and stated that he harboured no resentment, saying:

"I have moved on from that phase of my life."

