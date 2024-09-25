Bovas and Company Limited has suspended a manager in Ibadan, Oyo State, after a viral video showed petrol station attendants being taken to a herbalist over alleged theft

The company condemned the manager's actions as unprofessional and has initiated an internal investigation

Bovas reassured the public of its commitment to ethical standards and promised appropriate disciplinary measures

In a startling turn of events, Bovas and Company Limited has suspended one of its managers in Ibadan, Oyo State, following a controversial incident involving petrol station attendants and a herbalist.

The suspension was announced via a statement on the company’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a viral video surfaced, showing individuals, believed to be staff members of Bovas, gathered in a room and being coerced into swearing an oath by a suspected herbalist.

The video also features a man, purportedly the manager, explaining to the herbalist how the company's money had gone missing, with a background voice identifying the individuals as Bovas employees.

Bovas staff taken to herbalist over missing funds

Reacting to the video, Bovas issued a statement condemning the manager's actions as unprofessional.

The company emphasized that the manager had been suspended and that an internal investigation was underway.

“It has come to our attention that an unfortunate incident involving one of our station managers has surfaced on social media. This manager took inappropriate and unauthorised actions in addressing a theft case at the station. Bovas and Company Limited categorically condemns this act and dissociates itself from any behaviour that contradicts our core values of integrity, transparency, honesty, and professionalism.

“Upon becoming aware of this incident, we have immediately suspended the station manager and begun a thorough internal investigation. We want to assure the public that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken, in line with our company policies and the laws of Nigeria,” the statement read.

