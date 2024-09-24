A Scandinavian Airlines flight was diverted after a passenger discovered a live mouse in their in-flight meal

The flight from Oslo to Malaga made an unscheduled landing in Copenhagen due to the safety risk posed by the rodent

Passengers were later flown to their destination on a different aircraft, with the airline reviewing procedures to prevent future incidents

In an unusual turn of events, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a live mouse was discovered in a passenger's in-flight meal on Wednesday.

The flight, originally en route from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain, had to divert to Copenhagen, Denmark.

Passenger finds live mouse on air. Photo credit: Aaron Foster via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The diversion was a precautionary measure in line with company procedures, as the unexpected rodent posed a safety risk, according to airline spokesperson Oystein Schmidt.

Passenger’s shocking discovery of mouse in meal

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," Schmidt told the AFP news agency. "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."

Passengers were later flown to Malaga on a different aircraft. Airlines typically enforce strict restrictions regarding rodents on board to prevent potential damage to electrical wiring.

Jarle Borrestad, who experienced the incident firsthand, recounted to the BBC News Channel how the mouse escaped from the meal box of the woman seated next to him.

Despite the unusual occurrence, Borrestad noted that the situation remained calm and passengers "were not stressed at all."

While the diversion added a few extra hours to the journey, Borrestad emphasized that the overall experience was handled smoothly.

Pilot dies in aircraft’s bathroom mid-air

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in what could be described as a huge tragedy, an airline pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom of a Miami to Chile flight with 271 passengers aboard.

The pilot identified simply as Captain Ivan Andaur, began feeling unwell three hours into the LATAM Airlines flight from Florida to Santiago and after collapsing in the bathroom he received emergency treatment from the crew, reported Simple Flying.

The flight took thirty minutes to divert to Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport and first responders declared Andaur, a 25-year veteran pilot, dead when the plane landed, Independent reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng