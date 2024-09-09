Staff members of Dana Air are without jobs or clarity on their future as management has yet to communicate the next steps

NCAA recently announced that NG Eagle, a partner of Dana Air, will manage ticket refunds and rebookings for passengers

The decision follows the suspension of Dana Air due to a runway incursion at Lagos' domestic airport

Employees of Dana Air remain uncertain about their future as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced that NG Eagle, a new partner of Dana Air, will handle ticket refunds and flight bookings for passengers affected by the airline's suspension.

Legit.ng reported that the NCAA suspended Dana Air following a runway incursion at Lagos' domestic airport in April 2024.

Since then, staff has been without anything to do and no communication yet from management without clear guidance on their next steps.

A staff member, who requested anonymity, expressed concerns, stating:

"We are still out of jobs and have not been informed about the next steps the airline will take."

BusinessDay reports that the managing director of Dana Air may not have sold the airline’s two aircraft but instead transferred them to NG Eagle to operate on his behalf.

NCCA hands over ticket refunds to NG Eagle

In a statement released by Michael Achmugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, affected passengers of Dana Air will have the choice of receiving cash refunds or using their existing tickets on NG Eagle flights.

The statement reads

"Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the suspension of Dana Air operations and its resultant effect on passenger travels.

"The Authority is also aware that Dana Air customers who paid for flights that were not operated due to its suspension have sought refund of their airfares and have been patiently waiting for same.

"In line with NCAA's regulatory obligations, The DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo and his management team has met with Dana Air and its new partners, NG Eagle with a view to resolving these complaints.

"The resolution is that NG Eagle will be taking up this obligation.

"To this end, Dana Air has informed that while alternative modalities are being put in place to treat cash refund requests, passengers who intend to utilize their tickets for travel will be able to do so on NG Eagle.

"The public is rest assured that the Capt. Najomo-led NCAA will not relent in its efforts to ensure that ALL refund issues with Dana Air are resolved speedily.

The statement further assured the public that Najomo and his team would continue to work swiftly to resolve all refund issues.

Max Air suspends operations

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian airline Max Air announced the indefinite suspension of its domestic flight operations.

Max Air disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the decision to halt operations is due to the ongoing hunger protests in Nigeria.

The airline also promised continued support from its customer service through social media, email, and phone.

